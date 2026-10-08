Public meeting planned Thursday for proposed Ojibway National Urban Park

Parks Canada and its partners are holding a public information session Thursday evening on the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

The open house runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ojibway Nature Centre on Matchett Road, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and a presentation beginning at 7 p.m.

Officials say they want to hear residents’ questions, ideas and feedback as plans for the park move forward.

In July, the federal government announced that 19 hectares of former Windsor Raceway lands had been added to the proposed park, bringing its size to about 444 hectares.

The lands were purchased by the Ontario Conservation Accelerator for $10 million and are intended to be included in the national urban park.