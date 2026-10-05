Public invited to Lakeshore municipal election meet and greet

A Lakeshore deputy mayoral candidate is hosting a meet and greet this week for candidates running in the upcoming municipal election.

Dave Monk says all candidates running in Lakeshore’s election are welcome to attend.

He says no RSVP is needed, and candidates can just show up to meet with residents on Thursday, October 8 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch on Notre Dame Street.

Monk says it’s a meet-and-greet line.

“You can come in and get a flyer off the candidate, talk, and ask a question or two.” says Monk. “I think this is a general way of saying yes, we are having an election. Yes, this is open to the public

He says last election in 2022, there were no debates or chances to hear from the candidates.

“I thought to myself, I can’t allow this to happen again,” he says. “We had one planned a week before, and it was cancelled abruptly. I didn’t want to let that happen again; I had to step forward.”

Monk says it’s not going to cover all the candidates; the ones already on council are expected to take part in a Lakeshore Fire open house scheduled for the same night.

“The council has had four years of photo ops and four years of meet and greets,” says Monk. “They’re dressed for the job, they’re out doing the job, and they meet people. This is a chance for other people to have a fair chance to meet the public; that’s what it’s all about.)

The meet and greet runs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.