The city wants to hear from the public on what improvements they want for the playgrounds across Windsor.

Two new online public surveys have been launched to gather community input on the replacement of 36 neighbourhood playgrounds and the development of a new destination playground at Lanspeary Park.

The surveys are seeking feedback on playground design, preferred play features, accessibility, and the overall park experience.

A total of 35 existing playgrounds across Windsor will be replaced with new, accessible play spaces featuring updated equipment and rubber surfacing as part of the city's $16.2 million Playground Replacement Program in the 2026 budget.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they have around 125 playgrounds in Windsor, and they've already replaced 87.

"As we've done with all of the other playgrounds, we've put out community surveys, and we ask the community what features you would like to see as we're replacing the various playgrounds throughout the City of Windsor. You can see each of them has a unique design because we've taken that feedback into consideration," he says.

Dilkens says all the new playgrounds they're putting in are very modern structures and these are important investments into quality of life for families.

"We know the parks are really well utilized. Of the 125 parks we have playgrounds in, they are very well utilized. We know the public appreciates this; we know the kids appreciate it. We've seen increased activity as a result of the 87 that we've replaced," he says.

In addition to the playground replacement program, the city is also planning a new destination "super playground" at Lanspeary Park at 1250 Langlois Avenue as part of Phase 1 of the Council-approved Lanspeary Park Master Plan.

The new destination playground is expected to be approximately twice the size of the Miracle Park playground at the Riverside Baseball Park at 6755 Wyandotte Street East.

A full list of parks included in the replacement program is available online at CityW.ca/playgrounds.

Click here to find both online surveys, which will remain open until April 30, 2026.

Following the survey period, design and development will continue throughout 2026, with construction expected to begin in phases thereafter.