The City of Windsor wants to hear from members of the public as part of the next step to designate the Walkerville neighbourhood a heritage conservation district.

A public engagement is scheduled for November 4 on the Walkerville Heritage Conservation District (WHCD) project.

Since launching stage 1 of the heritage conservation district study in the fall of 2023, the city has been working with heritage consultants from M. R. Letourneau & Associates Inc. on the process.

Stage 2 will focus on the plan and guidelines phase of the study to formally recognize the area's historical and cultural significance under the Ontario Heritage Act while providing clear guidance for managing change in ways that respect and complement its existing character.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie, who represents the Walkerville area, says at this point they can discuss what residents want to see.

"Those historical elements that are going to be preserved here, and so it's more like, 'Here's what we can do and here's what we can't do.' This is what a lot of residents were saying they were hoping they were going to get in phase one, and I was kind of hoping for that as well. We're finally at that point now in stage 2," he says.

A Heritage Conservation District is a geographically defined area within a municipality that is noted for its distinct heritage character.

Without this designation, there are risks that Walkerville would be vulnerable to demolition, new construction, or inappropriate alterations. Infill development and redevelopment-enabled by provincial housing legislation-could result in disruption to the unique character of the area.

McKenzie says they hope they receive feedback.

"Maybe they're going to say, 'Well, no. This is too strict; we don't want to be that strict.' Maybe it's not strict enough. We're definitely going to be listening to residents' opinions and concerns on this," he says.

Walkerville was founded in 1890 by Hiram Walker, owner and producer of Canadian Club Whisky. The neighbourhood is characterized by large brick homes, wide streets, and plenty of trees.

Attendees will be able to provide feedback, ask questions, and learn more about the potential next steps in the WHCD Plan & Guidelines process during the public engagement event.

It's scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Willistead Manor, at 1899 Niagara Street in Windsor.

For those unable to attend, the event will be recorded and made available on the City of Windsor's YouTube channel. Event materials will be made available on the Walkerville HCD Study Let's Talk Windsor page.