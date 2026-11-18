Gale Hatfield (L), chair of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) and Lisa Soulliere (R), chair of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board. (Photo credits: GECDSB/WECDSB)

Windsor-Essex’s two largest school boards have selected their leadership for the coming year.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, trustees acclaimed Lisa Soulliere as chair and Jason Lazarus as vice-chair during Tuesday night’s organizational meeting.

Soulliere is beginning her second term as chair, while Lazarus continues as vice-chair.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, trustees re-elected Gale Hatfield as chair following a contested vote against Cathy Cooke.

Hatfield argued her experience would help guide the board through a year of significant change, including six new trustees, new provincial governance rules and the possibility of labour unrest.

Cooke, a trustee and former vice-chair, campaigned on collaboration, transparency and strong governance.

The first two ballots ended in a tie, forcing a draw from a hat, with Hatfield’s name ultimately selected.

Trustees then elected Christie Nelson as vice-chair over Connie Buckler.