The Windsor Police Service is sending a warning to the public after an increase in reports of thefts from motor vehicles, with ownership and insurance documents being targeted.

Constable Jamie Fummerton, Windsor Police Auto Theft Investigator, says in Windsor and Amherstburg they are experiencing a number of vehicle thefts related to key fob cloning, relay attacks, and not only the vehicles, but documents being stolen to be copied, cloned, or put vehicles in other people's names.

"People are definitely leaving their original documents in the car. Some people even believe that's what they're supposed to do by law, but that's not really the case," he says. "Under the Highway Traffic Act, Regulation 133 talks about electronic documents. It is perfectly valid to use a cellphone, tablet, or electronic device to show your vehicle ownership and insurance documents."

Fummerton told AM800's The Shift that if you do have documents on an electronic device, you need to make sure they're valid documents, everything is visible, they can be readable, and they haven't been altered in any way.

"The same applies to paper copies, under Section 7 of the Highway Traffic Act, which talks about permits, it stipulates that you can have originals or like copies," he says. "So that would be a copy of the original; those are valid as well, as long as they're visible, readable, and they haven't been altered in any way."

Fummerton says that he would suggest not only keeping a copy in your car, but also a copy in your wallet, purse, or on your phone.

"That way, if you do get pulled over and you are questioned, you do have two identical copies to show, which the officer can validate between the two copies," he says. "That way, your originals aren't being stolen to A; commit other crimes; and B; it's also an inconvenience to get and get new copies as well."

In March, the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit was launched thanks to a $900,000 grant from the province.

The unit includes several full-time, dedicated officers working to reduce auto thefts in Windsor and Amberstburg.

How to protect your vehicle from theft?

-Lock your vehicle doors, even if you're only stepping away for a short time.

- Park in a well-lit area or garage when possible.

- Store key fobs in a secure area far away from the vehicle or in Faraday bags.

- Use a steering wheel or pedal locking device.

- Invest in outdoor security cameras for your home.

For more information, contact the Auto Theft Unit at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca. To report an auto theft, call 519-258-6111.