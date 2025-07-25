VANCOUVER —Two forensic psychiatrists have concluded their testimony at a hearing to determine if the man accused of killing 11 people at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival is fit to stand trial.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo faces 11 counts of second-degree murder and for allegedly driving an SUV through a crowded street at the Filipino festival on April 26.

Dr. Robert Lacroix and Dr. Rakesh Lamba were called as expert witnesses in the fitness hearing, but a sweeping publication ban prevents the testimony from being reported.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press is making a challenge to the publication ban which will be heard at a later date.

The ban, which was supported by prosecutors, says evidence arising at the hearing will not be publishable until the ban is lifted or after the end of a criminal trial.

However, the outcome of the fitness hearing as well as the names and roles of witnesses is allowed to be reported.

The consortium's lawyer, Daniel Coles, has said he would continue to argue for the ban to be lifted.

While the evidence portion of the fitness hearing concluded on Thursday, legal arguments and the ruling on Lo's fitness have been delayed while a separate case that is potentially relevant to his situation plays out in Canada's highest court.

Legal arguments in Lo's fitness hearing will be made at a later date.

Vancouver police announced Tuesday that prosecutors had approved three additional second-degree murder charges against Lo, bringing the total count to 11, matching the number of people who died in the attack.