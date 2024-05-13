A rally in support of bargaining for members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) takes place later today at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The members who work at Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have been in negotiations for nearly two years.



According to a release from PSAC, the union declared impasse in bargaining last September, after CBSA did not budge on key issues such as wages in line with other law enforcement agencies, better job security, access to telework, and protections from contracting out.



PSAC says the two parties took part in the Public Interest Commission (PIC) hearings in April with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board.



The union says the PIC board will provide a non-binding recommendation to reach an agreement in the coming weeks and mediation sessions have also been scheduled to start on June 3, 2024.



The union started strike votes across the country on April 10, for over 9,000 members who work for CBSA.



The strike votes wrap up on Wednesday.



PSAC says if a strike mandate is received, the union can take strike action seven days after receiving the PIC report.



Today's rally begins at 5:30 p.m.

