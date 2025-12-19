A prowling pony has been captured after it was seen on the run over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Animal Control received an early call on Sunday with a request to capture it.

The call came in at 5 a.m. and animal control wrangled a local horse enthusiast to help.

According to Pet and Wildlife (PAW) Rescue, the pony was named Peanut and placed on stray hold, in hopes her family would come home. Nobody came forward, but on Thursday, Peanut was adopted by Kate and Ryan Irelan.

Chatham-Kent Animal Control reminds the community that ponies and horses are only allowed on properties zoned for agricultural purposes. Horses in non-agricultural lands can pose safety concerns for themselves and others.

Animal control thanks the public for reporting the runaway and for the local horse enthusiast for helping keep the pony safe.