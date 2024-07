Provincial police are searching for a missing Essex County man who was last seen in London earlier this week.

OPP say 36-year-old David was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the BMO bank at 1820 Dundas Street.



He is described as 6’5", medium build, short grey hair, beard and is driving a black 2010 GMC Sierra with Ontario plate 759 5XE.



Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.