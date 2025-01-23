Following an attempted fraud in Harrow, provincial police are reminding residents to use caution when letting any unknown person into their home.

On Jan. 10, a resident contacted Essex OPP and stated they received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from the Ontario Rebate Office, who was wanting to schedule an appointment to conduct an energy audit at their home to see if they qualify for a rebate.

The fraudster states they will attend the home where they will check the interior and then asked to view their utility bills.

After viewing the utility bills, the unknown person informs the resident that they would qualify for a monthly rebate and that they would apply for the rebate on their behalf.

The individual gives the homeowner a confirmation number when they call so you can be sure the person at the door is "legitimate" to give the homeowner a false sense of security.

Police say to give yourself some time to properly research businesses and never make impulse decisions even if the offer or savings sound really good.

It is imperative to verify any unsolicited requests before you respond or provide personal information.

If you feel pressured, hang up the phone or delete the sender's profile.

Consumer tips provided by police:

If a company claims that an energy assessment or home inspection is required to apply or qualify for CEAP, OESP or LEAP, this is false.

You should be cautious about sharing your personal information or utility account information with anyone.

Know who you are dealing with. If someone calls you, ask for the name of the person you are speaking with, the company they represent and their telephone number.

Visit the Ontario Energy Board website at www.oeb.ca for more information and view information under "Consumer Alert."

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.