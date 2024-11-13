The provincial government is making an electric vehicle (EV) investment in Tecumseh.

The province announced they are building six new EV charging stations in the town.

This is apart of the government's plan to increase access to EV chargers outside of large urban centres and support electrification of transportation across Ontario.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Electrification, Stephen Lecce, says over 1,300 EV charging stations will be added across the province.

"They're going to be really tailored to community centres, hospitals, libraries, public spaces where they can be utilized by large numbers of people."

He says the government is investing roughly $60 million into the project.

"We're trying to make it easier for families to charge and to get on with their business, albeit for work or for their families and children. So this is creating certainty and it's obviously part of the broader plan to electrify the province."

Lecce says the program will expand with other local projects still to be announced.

"So it'll serve rural, suburban communities right from Windsor all the way to Kenora and everything in between, and there's 270 specific sites which will be delivered through this program and so we're excited to get it done. We're trying to make finding a charging station easier, more connected, more convenient."

The charging stations will be installed at Tecumseh Town Hall and Tecumseh CADA Library.