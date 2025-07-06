A new investment from the provincial government looks to boost arts and culture within Windsor.

The Ontario government has announced they are investing $7,500 to support good jobs, empower local artists, and help community arts and culture organizations thrive locally.

Stone and Sky will receive the funds through the Ontario Arts Council.

The Stone and Sky Music and Arts Series showcases how music, live performances, and the natural beauty of Pelee Island can come together to create a unique cultural experience.

Andrew Dowie, the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says this funding will ensure that artists can continue to inspire others, draw visitors to the island, and strengthen the cultural fabric of the region.

The Stone and Sky Series is an initiative on Pelee Island that has been ongoing since 2012. It helps to establish an accessible, three-season outdoor cultural hub and provides live performances.

Stone and Sky fosters a safe and sustainable space for creative expression, audience engagement, and cross-genre collaboration.

The program is part of the government's plan to protect Ontario by supporting workers, businesses, communities and jobs amid ongoing economic uncertainty, while creating a solid foundation for a strong, resilient, and competitive future.