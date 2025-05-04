The Ontario government is investing nearly $200,000 to support festivals and events in Windsor.

This investment aims to celebrate Canadian and local culture, boost tourism, and strengthen Windsor's economy.

This funding is being provided through the 2025 Experience Ontario program to support three festivals and events locally.

As part of this funding, the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) will receive $125,000, Scarehouse Windsor will receive $19,250, and Bright Lights 2025-26 will receive $55,000.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP, Andrew Dowie, states that these celebrations not only enrich the community's culture, but they also drive tourism, support local businesses, and create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

This is part of a nearly $20-million investment in festivals and events across Ontario to help organizers expand programming and draw visitors to stay in the region longer.