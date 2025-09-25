The province has announced a $252,000 investment to support a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie announced the funding Wednesday for Moddulx Inc. which will support a new 16,500 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at 5815 Outer Drive.

Moddlux is part of Mississauga-based ACH Engineering Inc., which specializes in cleanroom solutions and high-tech facility design.

The Tecumseh facility will focus on the production of high-quality prefabricated composite panels for modular cleanrooms, utilized for advanced manufacturing in industries such as automotive and EV battery manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace.

Founder and CEO of Moddulx Chirag Shah says previously, they didn't have the machines and technology to handle the manufacturing, subcontracting the production to make the prefabricated walls, but decided to establish a facility to do the work.

Shah says they sell the product around the world, which is why they located to Tecumseh.

"I went to Mississauga, London, and Windsor, and I found the most support I got was from the City of Tecumseh, Windsor-Essex; they are so responsive," he says.

The panels will include antimicrobial and non-combustible characteristics, removing the need for drywall and painting, and are ideal for use in industries with strict cleanliness and safety standards and a need to reduce dust.

Six people have already been hired to work at the facility.

Shah says they provide a product that allows for the quick construction of controlled environments, reducing the use of drywall and dust.

"Pharmaceutical is a bigger industry to utilize this kind of product," he says. "After COVID a lot of vaccine and medicine manufacturers required a bigger controlled environment facility to manufacture vaccines. Nowadays, it's semiconductors and data centres."

The funding is provided through the Ontario Regional Development Program's Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.