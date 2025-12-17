The Ontario government is providing grant funding to help two local fire departments purchase some new equipment.

Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi has announced the Town of Amherstburg is receiving $52,821.07 through Ontario's Fire Protection Grant.

The grant supports efforts to protect firefighters and modernize local fire services.

The funding will be used by Amherstburg Fire Services for the purchase of five sets of bunker gear, along with five helmets, five pairs of boots, ten pairs of gloves, and protective hoods, supporting frontline firefighter safety.

The project also includes the purchase of a new gear washer extractor for proper cleaning and decontamination of personal protective equipment, as well as renovations to the fire station to improve decontamination shower facilities, helping reduce occupational exposure to harmful contaminants.

The Town of Kingsville is receiving $36,224.56 that will be used by Kingsville Fire and Rescue Services for the purchase of four (4) AirMATION™ Industrial Air Cleaner units, complete with an activation system and optical sensors. The units are designed to remove contaminants from fire halls, helping reduce occupational exposure risks for firefighters.