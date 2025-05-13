The provincial government is providing Leamington a maximum of $4.5-million to help construct a new street and roundabout off Seacliffe Drive for a new subdivision.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says the municipality will have to match the funds but says it's good news for the community.

She says some underground work has already started but work on the road and roundabout must start no later than September 30, 2025 to receive the funds and the project must be completed by March 31, 2028.

MacDonald says the roundabout will accommodate a 'very large' subdivision coming on the north side of Seacliffe Drive.

"It's to allow traffic to move slowly and efficiently on that section of Seacliffe Drive," says MacDonald.

She says the development is located on the west side of the municipality.

"This has been farmland decades upon decades, always with the idea that it some day would be come residential and we're pleased to say that we got a group of developers that are looking to build homes there," she says.

MacDonald says there will be no issues meeting the timelines.

She says design work has already been started.

"That shows the province that we're already going to meet that start date of September 30 and then the finish date is March 31 of 2028," says MacDonald. "So again all of that is doable because we've already done some of the early ground work shall we say."

Leamington council will go over a staff report Tuesday night outlining the project and funding.

Council is being asked to support the project and agreement with the province.

During 2025 budget deliberations, administration estimated $5.3 million for construction of the road and roundabout.

According to the report, Leamington was notified in January that its application was for funding was approved.

The funding is from the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP) - Housing-Enabling Core Servicing Stream (HECS).