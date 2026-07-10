Province rebating liquor licence fees for Royal Canadian Legion branches

A poppy is pinned next to a Royal Canadian Legion crest in Montreal, November 2, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

The Ontario government is making it easier for Royal Canadian Legion branches in Windsor-Essex to serve up a drink to veterans and people in their communities.

The province has announced it will provide full liquor sales licence fee rebates to eligible branches applying for or renewing their liquor sales licences.

Public Relations Officer and Chairman of Branch 261 in Tecumseh, Darrin Drouillard, says it will help their branch.

“Because we exist solely to support veterans and their families, that money, instead of going to the province, it will go right back to veterans and their families,” he says.

The rebate program took effect on June 1, 2026, and applies retroactively to April 1, 2026.

“Ontario’s legions have long been at the heart of communities across our province, serving veterans, supporting local charities, and bringing people together,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “That’s why our government is providing liquor sales licence fee rebates that will help legion branches dedicate more resources to the people and causes they serve across Ontario.”

Across Ontario, 391 Royal Canadian Legion branches currently hold liquor sales licences and are eligible for the rebate program.

The rebate for a two-year licence term is $1,055, while the rebate for a four-year term is $1,355.

Drouillard, says it’s a nice symbolic move by the province.

“We don’t need this money; it’s more important that it goes to veterans and, more importantly, goes to the causes you support. For any charity or any organization that doesn’t exist for profit but exists to help others, I think the symbolism of it is more important than the actual cost involved,” he says.

The province says rebates will reduce costs for nearly 400 eligible legion branches by almost $250,000 over five years.

Ontario’s legion branches support veterans, Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP families, charitable activities, Remembrance Day ceremonies, seniors’ supports, youth education initiatives, and community programs.