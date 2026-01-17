The Ontario government has announced a nearly $10 million investment to help modernize learning facilities at the University of Windsor and St. Clair College in Windsor.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie announced Thursday that the province is investing $9.65 million through the Facilities Renewal Program and the Equipment Renewal Fund.

The university will receive $4.89 million to support renovations to the Biotech Lab, classroom upgrades, and roof replacement work, along with another $700,376 to help enhance experiential, flexible, and accessible learning in high-demand and high-skill programs, for a total of nearly $5.6 million.

The college is getting over $3.6 million for roof replacement work, electrical upgrades, and storm/sanitary sump pump replacements, along with another $425,500 to purchase updated equipment for medical laboratory programs: an automated hematology analyzer, an automated cell counter, and a serofuge machine, along with computers for the architectural technology program, for a total of just over $4 million.

The investment is part of the government's $242 million to upgrade classrooms and equipment at publicly funded colleges and universities across the province.

Institutions can use the funding for major building systems upgrades, heating and ventilating system upgrades, as well as mechanical and electrical system upgrades. The funds can also be used to buy educational tools, such as modernized computers and software for teaching purposes, specialized equipment, or machinery for use in labs, shops, and classrooms.

As a shared responsibility, part of the capital infrastructure program requires colleges and universities to make matching contributions.