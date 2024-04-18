The Ontario government has announced over $4.6 million in funding to support transit in Windsor and Tecumseh.

Windsor will receive $4,462,356 from the 2023-24 Gas Tax program, while Tecumseh will get $176,470.

The funding being delivered to the municipalities can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles,and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

"The Ontario Government’s investment in Transit Windsor and Tecumseh Transit keeps our residents connected to their families, friends, services and workplaces across our municipal boundaries," said Andrew Dowie, Conservative MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh.

The 2023-24 Gas Tax program will help fund public transit in 102 municipalities serving 140 communities across the province, representing 94 per cent of all Ontarians.

Funding for the Gas Tax program is set by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous fiscal year. For every litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected in the previous fiscal year, two cents are allocated to the Gas Tax program.