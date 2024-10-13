The province is injecting money into the Town of Tecumseh through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).

The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for local services boards that own water or wastewater systems.



$1,789,764 will be delivered in 2025 to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in the town.



Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says for many years Tecumseh has used the money for waste and storm water facilities.



"I know we always need to optimize and we don't know when the next flood event will take place, so I look forward to continuing to support Tecumseh in their efforts to keep residents, keep their properties from harm and their continued investments in their assets keeping things working."



Last year, Tecumseh received $2,056,244 through the OCIF, which was put towards various ongoing projects, including the Scully-St. Marks Storm Pump Station.



Dowie says the funding allocation is based on a formula that accounts for the different needs and economic conditions of each community.



"It's needed to protect from storm water, from flood events, and I know Tecumseh always puts it forward for great things. Sometimes they bank it for a larger project."



In 2025, Ontario will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 423 small, rural and northern communities build roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.



Communities may accumulate funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.