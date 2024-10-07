A significant funding announcement for municipalities in Essex County.

The provincial government is investing $9,859,700 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).



The government says the funding will be used to support local infrastructure projects in five municipalities and the County of Essex.



The funding will be distributed as follows:

Lakeshore: $2,525,049

Amherstburg: $2,173,262

County of Essex: $1,540,279

Kingsville: $1,312,047

Essex: $1,189,700

LaSalle: $1,119,363

"These investments will allow us build more homes and more businesses, said Anthony Leardi, Essex MPP. "Which means people who grow up in Essex County can stay here, work here, and buy a house here," he said.



The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for Local Services Boards that own water or wastewater systems. Since 2022, the Ontario Government has invested over $46.8 million in the riding of Essex through the OCIF.



In 2025, Ontario will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 423 small, rural and northern communities build roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Communities may accumulate funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

