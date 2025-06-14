Free fishing this weekend in Ontario.

The province is extending the opportunity to all Canadian residents this Father's Day weekend on both June 14 and 15.

"Opportunities like Father's Day weekend encourage those new to fishing to give it a try and experience the enjoyment of fishing firsthand," read a news release.

Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.

This weekend marks the third of four opportunities for Canadian residents to fish for free this year.

The next free fishing event this year is Family Fishing Week from June 28 to July 6.