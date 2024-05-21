A Catholic high school in the city's east end is getting a major facelift.

The province is investing $3.7-million to add eight new classrooms, supporting 184 student spaces at St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

The school on Clover Avenue opened in 2006 and was designed for roughly 1,100 students but the current enrollment is more than 1,300.



Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Director of Education Emelda Byrne says the board submitted its application to the province in October.

"At this point in time the 184 pupil place addition is going to be very welcoming," says Byrne. "In the sense of where it's going to be located is at the northeast side of the building. It may leave a few portables left behind but the portables that are in excess can be used in other areas of our catholic school board community."



She says the addition is for standard classrooms.



"Here at St. Joe's Catholic High School they already have a construction department so it's just regular classrooms, so it will be an eight classroom addition," she says.



Byrne says a qualified architectural team will be put in place along with a pre-qualified contractor in the 2024-2025 school year.



"Shovels in the ground by summer of 2025 and then we hope with the project moving forward to have it in place, the eight room addition by sometime in 2026," says Byrne. "So it's going to be very fast moving."



The government says the investment is part of a $1.3-billion plan that more than doubles funding to build new schools and expansions, including child care spaces.

