The provincial government has announced it is investing an additional $68,400 in the Healthy Babies Healthy Children Program at the Chatham-Kent Health Unit, to better support children's development and family wellbeing.

The program connects vulnerable families to key prevention, early identification and intervention services.



Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones says family wellbeing is key to building strong and vibrant communities in Chatham-Kent.



"By investing in healthy child development services, we are helping ensure that vulnerable families are connected to the services that support better outcomes for maternal health and healthy growth and development of children," he added.



The Healthy Babies Healthy Children Program is free and delivered through local public health units.



Officials say the program offers home visits to families at risk for challenges affecting healthy child development, starting from the prenatal stage through to the child's transition to school. It also provides universal screening for families after the birth of their babies.



"Every child deserves to have a healthy start in life so that they can fully participate at home, in school and in their community," said Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. "Our government is increasing funding in healthy child development programs to help ensure the lifelong wellbeing of mothers, children and families in Ontario."



Monday's funding announcement is part of the government's additional investment of more than $11.7 million in healthy child development programs across the province.



This funding helps to provide services to support early intervention and optimize healthy growth, development and safety of children, young parents and families.

