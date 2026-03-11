Over $7.3 million has been announced by the Ontario government to support companies in Windsor-Essex being impacted by U.S. tariffs.

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli announced the funding Wednesday in Windsor.

Eight local companies will receive funding from the Ontario Together Trade Fund (OTTF) to help build and expand capacity or re-shore critical supply chains.

Fedeli says the funding will help the companies leverage nearly $44 million for investments that will create over 65 new jobs and protect another 692.

He says through the adoption of advanced equipment and the introduction of new product lines, these companies will be able to pivot production and diversify their customer base.

"In turn increasing resilience, building capacity and re-shoring critical supply lines back here into Ontario," he says.

The funding was first announced as part of the 2025 Ontario Budget, and the OTTF program is focused on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Fedeli says for generations Windsor's workers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs have formed the backbone of Ontario's industrial economy.

"We look forward to seeing your investments that not only bolster Ontario's manufacturing capacity but also ensure that our province remains competitive, resilient, and prosperous for generations to come," he says.

Funding recipients include the following:

Canadian Electrocoating Ltd. at 945 Prince Rd. will receive $412,241 to support their nearly $1.5 million investment to install new shelf-mounted and high-speed robots that will improve production efficiency and increase overall line speed by 50 per cent. The project will strengthen the company's competitiveness in the face of steel and aluminum tariffs, ensuring they remain positioned to fulfill a new $10 million contract with Ford Canada to produce components for the upcoming production of the F-150 in Oakville. This investment will create 10 new jobs and protect 159 existing positions.

Central Stampings Ltd. at 2525 Central Avenue will be receiving $1,558,357 to support their nearly $7.8 million investment in a 2,500-tonne press to produce larger, more complex parts and upgrade their tandem line with increased automation. As a direct supplier to major manufacturers, including General Motors and Stellantis, the project will diversify the company's product offerings, reducing the impact of U.S. tariffs on overall sales. The investment will create eight new jobs and protect 110 existing positions.

Dimachem Inc. at 3258 Marentette Avenue will receive $1,159,274 to support their nearly $11.6 million investment in a new powder blending and packaging facility. The project will increase capacity and efficiency, enabling the company to expand into new markets in Europe and support reshoring production for the Canadian market. This investment will create five new jobs and protect 65 existing positions.

Jahn Engineering Ltd. at 5040 O'Neil Drive in Oldcastle will receive $647,000 to support their $3.2 million investment to expand their facilities and purchase new equipment and technology, including automated, computer-driven machines and software upgrades. The project will help attract new business in markets across Canada and around the globe. This investment will create 16 new jobs and protect 50 existing positions.

Kringer Industrial, at 1720 North Talbot Road, will receive $364,500 to support their nearly $1.5 million investment in new advanced equipment at their Tecumseh facility to enhance capacity, reshore production, and expand into high-growth domestic sectors. This project will help the company diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on tariff-exposed exports. This investment will create five new jobs and protect 30 existing positions.

NextGen Mold Technologies Windsor Inc., at 3293 St. Etienne Boulevard, will receive $1,061,625 to support their $3.5 million investment to acquire advanced production equipment to increase capacity and technical capabilities for manufacturing high-precision injection molds. The project will enable the company to pivot production to diversify its customer base, introducing new products for the construction, agri-food, and aerospace sectors while reducing lead times and production costs. This investment will create seven new jobs and protect 70 existing positions.

Reko International Group at 469 Silver Creek Industrial Drive will receive $1,280,333 to support their $6.4 million investment to expand operations and acquire a new high-precision milling machine designed for heavy material removal and machining of large, complex components and assemblies. The project will expand the advanced machining capabilities of Reko's Concorde Precision Machining operation, enabling the company to support critical industries such as power generation and infrastructure. The investment will create four new jobs while helping protect 172 highly skilled manufacturing positions in Ontario.

Stratus Plastics International Inc. at 2862 Kew Drive will receive $833,900 to support their $8.3 million investment towards a 20,000 sq. ft. facility expansion and the acquisition of new molds, tooling, and robotic automation systems to support expansion into the agricultural sector. The project will enable the company to diversify their customer base and reshore common greenhouse product production from the U.S., China, and Europe. This investment will create 11 new jobs and protect 36 existing positions.