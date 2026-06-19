Province announces $5.1 million to expand Cottam elementary school

Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi and Vicki Houston, chief executive officer of the Greater Essex County District School Board take part in a provincial funding announcement at Gosfield North Public School in Cottam.

The Ontario government is investing $5.1 million to open more student and daycare spaces at a school in Cottam.

Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi announced the funding Thursday for Gosfield North Public School at 302 County Road 27.

Vicki Houston, chief executive officer of the Greater Essex County District School Board, says the funding will be used for an addition to allow for 55 more student placements and over 70 student placements in a full daycare.

Houston says it’s a big expansion.

“Really excited, not only just for the classroom space but also for the daycare. We know lots of communities are struggling to find childcare, so this will give an opportunity for that community to be able to have access right within their own community within the school to have childcare available for them,” she says.

Houston says the school has experienced a little bit of enrollment growth.

“We’re always monitoring that, but they currently do have a portapack that’s attached to the school, which is not always the best to have students in. It’s an old facility in terms of the portapack, so they’ll be building on the other side of the school, brand new state-of-the-art classrooms,” she says.

There are currently around 475 students at the elementary school.

Houston says it’s a lovely school in the Comber community.

“It’s always nice when we can do additions to schools that are currently in a community instead of when we’re recognizing some growth in some areas to have to transport students out of their community. It maintains the community school, which is always a wonderful thing when we’re able to do that,” she says.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2027 with the goal of having the additional space open by September 2028.