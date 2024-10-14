A large investment through the Women's Economic Security Program (WESP).

The Ontario government announced they are investing up to $1.24-million over three years to the program to provide skilled trades training for low-income women in Windsor.

This investment will support the Industrial Mechanic Millright CNC Pre-Apprenticeship Program for Women delivered by Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor in partnership with St. Clair College - with the most popular skilled trade being welding.

The Women's Economic Security Program offers training in four streams including skilled trades, entrepreneurship, information technology, and general employment.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says this helps create real career opportunities.

"There are careers waiting for each of these students, I can tell you that for a fact. Industry tells me all the time they are so short people, and they are looking for those that really have the confidence in their abilities, and that's exactly what they're going to get here as part of this program."

Rose Anguiano Hurst, Executive Director of Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor, says 400 women have used this program, showcasing its success.

"We like to say a big part of what we do, the success is based on partnerships. So we have the partnership with the college, the partnership with labour, and the partnership with industry. We couldn't do this, and have this success, this longevity of success without these strong partners."



Hurst says this offers new opportunities for women.



"Instead of looking at traditional workplaces - banking, retail, hospitality - this fit the needs for so many. It not only fit the needs for the learners as women who need to earn and make money, and survive, but it also helps meet the needs of local industry when we alway here about the skilled trade shortages."



The training programs also include additional supports such as providing meals throughout the training day, transportation to and from training, and support finding child care.

Through the program women who have experienced or are at risk of intimate partner violence, can also access wraparound supports, including referrals to mental health and well-being supports, counselling, housing, and legal support.

Those interested would can apply through the WESP website.