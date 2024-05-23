For the first time in 17 years, someone new is leading Windsor Regional Hospital.

Karen Riddell is now the acting president and chief executive officer of the hospital as David Musyj begins his job, as of Thursday, as the acting president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre.

Riddell, who has been the Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer, was tapped to take on the top job after it was announced on May 17 that Musyj was being seconded to the hospital in London.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Riddell told reporters she was honoured to be asked to take on this role on an acting basis and happy to support the organization.

Riddell says both she and David have the same focus, which is to provide the best care possible.

"I think David and I have very similar priorities with regard to patient-centered care, supporting our staff, employee wellness, and a safe workplace. Those things are not going to change. I think we're all focused on providing the best care possible in our community," she says.

Riddell says although their educational backgrounds are different, Musyj has a legal background, they have both worked in health care for a very long time.

"I think it is important to see clinical people in CEO roles; it's nice to see nursing in leadership positions as well," she says. "I think it's important for health care, especially because we're one of the biggest populations of providers in health care. So to have that leadership voice is very important."

Riddell is the first woman and the first nurse to lead the hospital.

Musyj and the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors were directly approached by LHSC about the opportunity to lead the hospital in London, and after several conversations, Musyj was seconded to LHSC.

LHSC has gone through several years of change in its executive leadership.

Its last permanent leader, Jackie Schleifer Taylor, took a leave of absence amid questions about executive travel spending.

She had replaced Paul Woods, who was let go of his role after traveling outside of Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.