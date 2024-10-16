Dozens of people have rallied outside the Michigan headquarters of WK Kellogg Co. to demand that the company remove artificial dyes from their cereals in the U.S.

The maker of Froot Loops and Apple Jacks announced nearly a decade ago that it would remove artificial colors and ingredients from its products by 2018.



But in the U.S., Kellogg cereals still contain artificial colors and BHT, a chemical preservative.



Activists said Tuesday that they were delivering petitions with more than 400,000 signatures asking the company to make the change.



WK Kellogg said in a statement that its products are safe and comply with federal regulations.

