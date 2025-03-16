The Windsor Spitfires travelled to Saginaw to face-off against the Spirit Saturday night.

In the eighth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, the Spirit came out on top with a 6-5 win in a shootout.

Washington Capitals prospect and 18-year-old Spits centreman Ilya Protas netted a natural hat trick, scoring his 50th goal of the season.

The Spits return home to face-off against rival London Knights on Sunday afternoon.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.