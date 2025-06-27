A prosecutor began two days of closing arguments at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial by telling a jury that the music mogul used "power, violence and fear" to rule a criminal enterprise for two decades.

The closing on Thursday was delivered by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik in Manhattan federal court.

The defense will get its turn Friday.

Afterward, another prosecutor will deliver a rebuttal closing argument before Judge Arun Subramanian instructs the jury on the law so it can begin deliberations.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

The trial is in its seventh week.