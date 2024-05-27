The cost to build a new ice rink at Windsor City Hall Square has risen to $15 million, $6-million over budget.

A report going to Monday's council meeting indicates the total cost of the project is over $15.4 million, over $6-million above the $9.3 million budget.

Council will be asked to approve an agreement with the low bidder, Oscar Construction Company Limited, for over $11.7 million to construct the project, while also supporting over $15.4 million for the overall City Hall Square Ice Rink project.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says we can't keep going this way, it's not sustainable.

"We can't keep on spending tens of millions of dollars on projects that quite frankly are not needs," he says. "They're nice, they're nice to have as wants but this money should be invested in the needs, the basics. Our roads, our sewers, our parks, before moving on to these big ticket items."

If council were to approve the increased budget, money would be transferred from several other funds to address the budget shortfall.

The construction of the ice rink and surrounding city hall area represents the first phase of the Civic Esplanade project which would see an area from City Hall to Windsor's riverfront redeveloped into more public spaces.

Francis says he didn't support this project when it was first voted on and he won't support it this time.

"Is it a priority? I don't think so now and I didn't think so then. When we looking at potentially $15 million, I believe we could spend that $15 million in a much better way across the city that the residents are telling us are more priority needs than an ice rink," he says.

Francis says his biggest concern is that spending at city hall is out of control.

"If we're talking about $9-$10 million, and how can we spend $9-$10 million in the city of Windsor, I believe with everything I have within me, and I can tell you right now, if we put together a list of the things we could spend that $9-$10 million on, I don't think an ice rink would crack the top 10," he says. The proposed project is expected to include an oval-shaped ice rink that is centrally aligned with the Civic Esplanade on the north side of City Hall.

It would include a long island is positioned in the middle of the ice rink, providing a skating loop that could also be outfitted with winter and holiday themed lighting and decorations.

The island would also contain a water feature with nozzles positioned in a row along the centreline of the island, allowing for water and lighting activation in the spring, summer and fall.

The additional spending would also cover the costs of a pavilion, a building to house the Zamboni, ice-making refrigeration system, water feature equipment, storage, office, and two public washrooms.

The report says the pavilion will be surrounded by native tree species and landscaping, extending the natural green environment that exists to the north at Senator David A. Croll Park.

In June, 2022, council voted to retire the Charles Clark Square outdoor skating rink due to the rising cost of repairs needs to ensure the aging downtown rink would be functional.

Council meets Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at 350 City Hall Square West.