Proposed 75-unit housing development moves to city committee

A long-awaited housing development in Windsor’s Ward 5 is moving to the Development and Heritage Standing Committee Monday.

The proposal would transform just over two hectares of underused industrial land at Richmond Street and St. Luke Road into a 75-unit residential subdivision featuring 24 semi-detached homes and 51 townhouses.

City planners are recommending approval of the official plan amendment, rezoning and draft subdivision plan.

The project would be built in phases and include a new internal road and stormwater management facility.

Outgoing Ward 4 councillor and committee member Mark McKenzie says the project has been years in the making and would add much-needed housing between Walkerville and Ford City.

“It’s something that has been talked about, even before this term of council, like the previous term of council was actually talking about this development as well. So yeah, 24 semi detached homes and then that’s just phase one,” McKenzie said.

“Then you have phase two, which is about 51 townhomes. So yeah, a lot of homes included in this and it’s right in the middle of the city.”

McKenzie expects the finished development to provide a boost for nearby businesses and the surrounding community.

“It’s huge for both BIAs, Walkerville and Ford City. And you know what, even Ottawa BIA is just a stones throw from there as well, right? I think it’s just good for the neighbourhood also. You’ve really seen Ford City change over the past 10, 20 years. It’s really been brought back to life and I think this is going to add to that,” McKenzie said.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic, sewer capacity and the impact on nearby homes.

McKenzie says questions about drainage and servicing will be examined as the proposal moves through the approval process.

“I know a lot of people are worried about flooded basements and flooded streets, and that’s something that admin’s going to be working with the developer on and we’ll have those questions definitely on Monday, to make sure that all the infrastructure in and around there is going to be able to handle all these new housing units,” McKenzie said.

The report says existing municipal infrastructure can accommodate the development.

Planning staff note engineering reviews found the sanitary and stormwater systems have the capacity to support the project, which is expected to generate about 542 vehicle trips per day, although additional studies and conditions will be required before construction can proceed.