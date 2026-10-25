Project Christmas Windsor seeking nominations to help 100 local families

Project Christmas Windsor is accepting nominations for families in need this holiday season.

Project Christmas Windsor is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for 100 local families this year.

The volunteer-run program is now accepting nominations for families who have faced a difficult year and may not qualify for other Christmas programs.

Founder Christina Delmedico says they rely on the community to help identify them.

“We do go out to the community. We’re asking anybody to nominate a family that they know that are in need, that have faced a difficult time,” Delmedico said.

“When we choose our families, we’re not just looking for families in need, but we’re looking for families that are working really hard with the cards that they’ve been dealt and that have very strong character.”

Once selected, organizers work directly with each family to put together a personalized wish list, often including everyday essentials.

Delmedico says support can come from all corners of the community.

“When we started the program, we started with just one family and I would go to my cousins and ask them all to pitch in. I would go to my coworkers and ask them to pitch in for a family. Eventually that’s evolved to us going out to businesses, to community groups, to churches, and now it’s become families will come together, adopt a family. We have charity groups that will come and sponsor a family,” Delmedico said.

There’s no set dollar amount to take part. Sponsors are matched with a family and shop for items on their wish list.

And with Christmas still two months away, Delmedico says the response has already started.

“With the program, the size of it now, we do need to eagerly get started and yesterday we actually opened our adoption window and we’ve already have eight families adopted,” Delmedico said.

“I have about another 20 inquiries, but we are rocking and rolling. I am still connecting the families to gather wish lists. I’m still matching sponsors and we basically keep on going until we’re out of resources.”

People can nominate a family, register to sponsor one, or sign up to volunteer at community wrapping parties through the Project Christmas Windsor website.