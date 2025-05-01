Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant is being idled again.

Unifor Local 444 posted a message on X Thursday afternoon that stated, "Please be advised that the plant will not be running the week of Monday, May 5th. (Ensure you take direction from your supervisor.) We will keep you informed as more information becomes available regarding the following weeks."

On April 2, Stellantis announced that production at the Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants would be paused for the weeks of April 7 and April 14.

In making the announcement at the time, the automaker stated, "Stellantis continues to assess the effects of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles and will continue to engage with the U.S. Administration on these policy changes. Immediate actions we must take include temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants, which will have an impact on several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations."

Work did resume at the plant on Monday, April 21, and has been ongoing since then.

The Windsor Assembly Plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, parts for the Chrysler Grand Caravan, and builds the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at the feeder plants.

AM800 News has reached out to officials at Stellantis for comment on the situation, but a reply has yet to be received.

This is a developing story.