An update on construction for the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.

Windsor Regional Hospital provided an update on Thursday afternoon following the latest Market Update from Infrastructure Ontario.

The update now anticipates that the procurement process for the new hospital will be delayed by three months, and the RFQ will now happen between July and September 2025 rather than between April and June 2025.

An RFQ, or Request for Quotation, is a request for pricing information from potential suppliers for specific products or services.

The hospital states that this revised timeline does not impact the scope of the project, and it's largely a result of evolving national and international construction market conditions such as cost increases, supply chain disruptions, and skilled labour shortages caused by the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The statement goes on to say that Windsor Regional Hospital continues to move forward with the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital as quickly and cost efficiently as possible.

The project includes an enabling works component which consists of the construction of education and administration spaces, a parking structure, and essential site infrastructure to lay the groundwork for the hospital.

This first phase of the project remains on schedule with groundbreaking expected early 2026.

Windsor Regional Hospital and project leadership continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Infrastructure Ontario to advance the second phase of the project.