Another pro-Palestinian protest on the University of Windsor campus.

A coalition of community members and students held an emergency protest disrupting the UWindsor Senate at the Toldo Building on Friday afternoon.



A group of around 30 people stood outside chanting and waving flags.



The coalition says they're pushing Boycott, Divest, Sanctions goals on the Senate and the administration as a whole, in tandem with the Liberation Zone set up set up on Thursday.

A release from the group states that educational infrastructure in Gaza lies in ruins, with 625,000 students deprived of access to learning opportunities, where 90% of educational institutions have incurred direct or collateral damage exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

There are no more remaining universities surviving in Gaza after the damage inflicted by the Israeli forces since October.



The Hamas attack from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7 killed around 1,200 people, with some 240 others taken hostage. In response, Israel launched an air, ground, and sea assault in Gaza, which is estimated to have killed nearly 35,000 people majority of those being women and children.



"Israeli' institutions, involved in settler-colonialism and apartheid, perpetuate human rights violations and international law breaches through weapon systems and military doctrines. We are not free to learn until all of us are free to learn. Palestinians do not have the freedom to learn or produce knowledge, that is the true restriction of academic freedom" a spokesperson of the coalition said.

