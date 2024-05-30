The organizer of the Pro-Palestinian supporters at the University of Windsor says they are disappointed in the school for not wanting to meet with the group.

"We are deeply, deeply disappointed and ashamed to be a part of this university," says Jana Alrifai.



She says they have not heard anything from the university about a meeting with the group, and they have not divested.

The group gave the university six demands which include disclosing all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Alrifai says since the group met with university officials, excluding President Dr. Robert Gordon, on May 17 that they have not received any updates.

She adds that the group is steadfast and will stay until the school divests.



"The University of Windsor has not wanted to engage in good faith with the students who have been camping in thunderstorms and tornado warnings, and they are not willing to engage with us in good faith for even one hour. President Gordon hasn't talked to us, wouldn't talk to us, for an hour. And isn't that the most shameful, and cowardice that you can see?"



She says they are ashamed to be a part of the university



"I think that the University of Windsor are too taken aback with rules of order and procedure like we saw at that meeting, they forget that every second that they don't do anything, every second that they don't meet with us, that our money is directly funding the killing and the massacring and the murdering."



Alrifai says there's a lack of urgency.



"To be able to be livestreamed genocide, and then to see this slow action, this lack of urgency, it's a disconnect that we do not understand how anybody can watch what we are all watching and still not be willing to do everything they can possible."

The University of Windsor provided a statement to AM800 News stating that following the May 17 meeting, the University invited student representatives of the encampment to a series of discussions with the appropriate leaders: the Vice-President of Finance and Operations and the Vice President of People, Equity, and Inclusion.

They add that they remain committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue, including discussing the University's investments, and continue to encourage student representatives of the encampment to meet with the relevant University leaders.

The Pro-Palestinian movement first set up the 'liberation zone' at the university on May 9.