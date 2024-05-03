TORONTO - Supporters are dropping off water and other supplies at an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian student protesters at the University of Toronto's downtown campus as the demonstration enters its second day.

Protesters were working this morning to secure their tents and a fence around an area on campus known as King's College Circle in light of the windy weather.

The encampment — one of several established at Canadian university campuses in recent days — went up early Thursday morning after students said they breached the fence.



The university has said the tents, banners and flags are a safety concern, and had asked the students to leave by 10 p.m. Thursday.



However, as the deadline approached, the university went on to say that it didn't intend to remove protesters if their activities remained peaceful.



Erin Mackey, one of the protest organizers, has said demonstrators were joining students at other universities in Canada and the United States in setting up encampments to call on their schools to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

