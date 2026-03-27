A pro-Iranian hacking group is claiming to have hacked an account of FBI Director Kash Patel and has posted online what appear to be years-old photographs of him, along with a work resume and other personal documents.

The group Handala posted a message Friday taking credit for the breach.

The message was accompanied by more than a half dozen photos of Patel, including ones of him standing beside an antique sports car and another with a cigar in his mouth.

The FBI said in a statement that it was "aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel's personal email information" and said the information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information.''