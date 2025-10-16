Windsor International Airport says it was among several airports targeted in a hacking incident Tuesday evening that also affected facilities in British Columbia and elsewhere.

Screens briefly displayed pro-Hamas messages, including, “Israel lost the war, Hamas won,” along with an insult calling U.S. President Donald Trump a “pig.”

Airport CEO Mark Galvin confirmed the same image displayed inside YQG also appeared on screens inside Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport.

According to Galvin, staff acted quickly to remove the images and shut off the recorded announcement, turning off monitors until the files could be deleted from the system.

“At the time, we did not have any imminently arriving or departing flights, so there were limited persons within the terminal area,” he said.

“We returned to normal shortly thereafter and have been operating without incident.”

At Kelowna International Airport, the cyberbreach resulted in some flights being briefly delayed.

Transport Canada, along with the Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity in Ottawa and the RCMP, are investigating the cyberattacks at all three airports.

One airport in the U.S. reportedly experienced the same hack as well.