A company that operates a private jet membership program is expanding its service to Windsor.

Chartright Air Group has announced it is extending access to its JetClub membership program to Windsor, Ottawa, and Montréal, joining nearly a dozen other sites like Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Director of Sales and Marketing Graham Nierop says they have seen an uptick in overall flight activity and interest out of southwest Ontario.

"I think it's primarily that the area is seeing a lot of success; there is some business growth. It is drawing some of this sort of travel," he says. "We're seeing a similar pattern out of Ottawa, which is interesting-a lot more activity out of that location. It's interesting to see it at either end of the province."

JetClub advertises the service as having all the advantages of private jet ownership without the upfront investment or long commitments of actual ownership.

The program offers three membership levels of 10, 25, and 50 hours. Members can also select various jet sizes and seating capacities from the company's fleet of nearly 50 airplanes that includes Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream aircraft.

Nierop says they're trying to meet the demand and listening to the clients.

"We're seeing a very even blend of business and leisure-driven travel out of the Windsor area. Yes, in part, it's due to some of the growth you guys are seeing, but equally we're seeing some leisure travel as well. So it's a bit of both, but some of the recent travel has been business driven," he says.

As for the price, there is a membership fee, signed one year at a time, and then an hourly rate that's paid for only when the flight is occupied by travellers, which runs around $2,500 U.S.

Membership fees range from $49,900 U.S. for a light aircraft in the 10-hour program up to $379,000 U.S. for a larger mid-sized jet in the 50-hour program.

Nierop says the biggest piece is privacy and convenience because you avoid the hassle of the main terminal.

"You're going to pull right up to the stairs of the jet; there's going to be a nice pilot who greets you, puts your bags in the cargo hold, and assists you with a drink and getting settled in your seat. We simply shut the door and get on our way. When you arrive at the destination, you're going to land, and the door opens. If there's customs needed, the customs agent comes right to the airplane, checks your passport, and you're on your way," he says.

The number one destination for members is New York City. During the winter months, the most popular routes are to South Florida and the Caribbean, along with U.S. Southwest destinations such as Arizona. In Canada, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec are the most frequent member destinations.

When you buy a membership, it can be used by anyone the member wants to share it with. Up to four people can also pay to share a membership and split the total time.

Pets are also welcome on board in the cabin with the passengers.

The planes will not be stationed at Windsor Airport on a regular basis but would be available to take flight out of Windsor in under three hours under any last-minute requests.