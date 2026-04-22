At a sentencing hearing Tuesday for Daniel Gerow, 30, lawyers could not agree on how long his punishment should be.

Gerow was convicted in March to possession of a sawed-off Churchill shotgun, possession of an Axor rifle, possession of the weapons for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

On May 30, 2024, Gerow was caught on surveillance video carrying a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle into two separate apartment units on the sixth floor of 333 Glengarry Avenue, also known as Wheelton Manor.

Gerow was then seen leaving both units empty-handed.

His defence lawyer Ken Marley asked for a sentence of three to four years, in part because Gerow is a first-time offender.

Marley also noted, three years is the bare minimum under the criminal code for similar offences.

On the other hand, Assistant Crown Attorney Reem Said is asking for a sentence of six years.

A former co-accused of Gerow's has already pleaded guilty to weapon offences and been sentenced to four years in prison.

Justice Mikolaj Bazylko will sentence Gerow on May 5th.

According to Marley, Gerow is involved in two other outstanding court cases, for allegations laid around the same time (spring of 2024).

Gerow is in the middle of a trial on allegations of abduction and torture and he is also facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of Dalton Bartnik.

None of those allegations have been proven in court.