LONDON - The Princess of Wales has apologized for "confusion" caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
In a post on social media, Kate said that she occasionally experiments with editing.
She offered her apologies in the post. The Associated Press and other news agencies withdrew the photo of Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis.
It was issued by Kensington Palace on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in Britain.
It appeared to have been manipulated, in violation of AP photo guidelines.
The palace said the photo was taken by Prince William.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024