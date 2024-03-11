LONDON - The Princess of Wales has apologized for "confusion" caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.

In a post on social media, Kate said that she occasionally experiments with editing.

She offered her apologies in the post. The Associated Press and other news agencies withdrew the photo of Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis.

It was issued by Kensington Palace on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in Britain.

It appeared to have been manipulated, in violation of AP photo guidelines.

The palace said the photo was taken by Prince William.