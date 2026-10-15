Prince Harry and Meghan cheered as they make first joint appearance since returning to U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted well-wishers in Nottingham – their first joint appearance since returning to the U.K.

Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance since their return to the U.K.

Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance since their return to the U.K. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted well-wishers in Nottingham – their first joint appearance since returning to the U.K.

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together Thursday in front of cheering children in what is their joint public appearance since moving back to England, as the couple seek to rebuild their brand in Britain after walking away from royal duties six years ago

The couple arrived at the Community Recording Studio, in the city of Nottingham in central England, which uses music, performance and athletic programs to help young people build confidence and develop practical skills.

The crowd cheered as the couple got out of their car, before one woman shouted, “We love you Duchess Meghan, we love you.”

Harry and Meghan, who wore a long burgundy coat, stopped to take selfies, give hugs and shake hands with fans, many of them young children. They spent a few minutes talking to members of the public and the children.

The visit was the first of three they will make in Nottingham, where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017.

The day’s events are being presented with touches of royal style, including an announcement that features Harry and Meghan’s titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and a prearranged media pool chronicling their movements. Archewell, the philanthropic venture that often took center stage when they were living in the U.S., is hardly mentioned.

But King Charles III, Harry’s father, has made clear that the couple remain non-working members of the royal family, a status they accepted when they abandoned royal duties and moved to California.

In a letter sent on behalf of the king to senior government officials shortly after Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in September, the palace stressed that the couple would continue to refrain from using their royal forms of address -- His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness -- and any charity work they undertake would be carried out as private citizens.

The decision to send the letter and, more importantly, to release it to the media demonstrated the concern among some palace officials that Harry and Meghan’s celebrity could allow them to become a sort of parallel royal court, competing with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other working royals for press coverage and public support.

Britain Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, England, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) (Maja Smiejkowska/AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

The couple is back to working with familiar partners

After the Community Recording Studio, the couple will make go Himmah, central England’s biggest food bank and Epic Partners, which offers sports, education and mentoring programs for disadvantaged young people.

Harry has been involved with the Community Recording Studio and Epic Partners for more than a decade, and Meghan worked with Himmah on “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” published in 2018.

While the couple continued to support charities in the U.K. after they left Britain, their focus was elsewhere.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties and moved to California more than six years ago, saying they wanted to earn their own living. They later signed lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify.

Relations with the rest of the royal family quickly deteriorated as the couple said palace staff had been insensitive to Meghan’s mental health and leveled charges of racism and media manipulation at other members of the family.

Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, England, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) (Maja Smiejkowska/AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Harry wants his children to get to know their grandfather

But tensions began to ease in recent months as Harry expressed a desire for reconciliation with the king, saying he wanted his children to have a chance to get to know their 77-year-old grandfather. Charles is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer that was discovered in 2024.

The couple and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are reportedly living at a private, non-royal residence in the Cotswolds, a rural area of rolling hills, villages and farms to the west of Oxford.

While the couple has expressed their happiness about returning to the U.K., the move hasn’t been without controversy.

Harry continues to lobby for publicly funded police protection, which was canceled when he and Meghan gave up royal duties.

The prince says he and his family remain under threat simply because of his royal status. Just days into the new school year, the children have changed schools because of security issues.

By Maja Smiejkowska And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Kirka reported from London. Pan Pylas in London contributed to this report.