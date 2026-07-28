Prime Video to carry Wednesday night NHL games under 12-year deal with Rogers

The Carolina Hurricanes pose for photos after a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series, June 14, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Carolina Hurricanes pose for photos after a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series, June 14, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TORONTO — Amazon’s Prime Video will exclusively broadcast Wednesday night national NHL regular-season games in Canada in English and French beginning next season as part of a new 12-year sublicensing agreement with Rogers Communications Inc.

The streaming service will also carry select Stanley Cup playoff series, including two first-round series and one second-round matchup annually, under the deal announced Tuesday.

Prime Video’s lineup will include at least 26 national regular-season games, starting Sept. 30, and will be available to Prime members in Canada at no additional cost. The agreement spans the full length of Rogers’ 12-year deal with the NHL for the national media rights on all platforms in Canada through the 2037-38 season.

The deal follows last month’s announcement that Rogers and CBC would not renew their sub-licensing agreement, ending “Hockey Night in Canada” on the public broadcaster after the 2025-26 season.

Prime Video has already streamed games in Canada over the past two NHL seasons with Prime Monday Night Hockey.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.