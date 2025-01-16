The Prime Minister is visiting the Windsor area today.

Justin Trudeau is meeting with high school students this morning, then with local union workers and will tour a steel manufacturing company this afternoon.

Trudeau was last in the city in March of 2024, when he visited Unifor members at the union hall on Turner Road and the NextStar EV Battery Plant.

This is likely Trudeau's last visit to the region as Prime Minister as the Liberals will chose a new leader on March 9th.

Trudeau announced in early January that he asked the Governor General, Mary Simon, to prorogue Parliament until March 24th and that he will then step down as prime minister once a Liberal leadership contest takes place.