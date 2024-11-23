Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie.

His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Toronto on Friday evening.

The prime minister has been in the Greater Toronto Area to announce funding for school nutrition programs in Ontario and that his government will make essential items free from GST and HST for two months.

Last week, on the first night of Swift’s show in Toronto, Trudeau posted on social media welcoming the superstar to Canada .

Before it was announced that Swift will conclude her massive tour in the country, Trudeau also joined the chorus of calls to urge the Grammy Award-winning singer to bring the tour to Canada.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Trudeau said in the July 2023 post, referring to some of Swift’s songs.

The singer’s Toronto shows have drawn tens of thousands of people from all over the world to the city. According to Moneris, a Canadian payment services provider, spending in the city was already up 57 per cent week over week across all categories in just the first three days of the Toronto leg of ‘The Eras Tour.’

Swift will wrap up the Toronto leg of her tour on Saturday. She will then fly next month to Vancouver, where she will end the tour, which began in March 2023.