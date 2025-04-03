OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States.

Carney says the tariffs will hit all vehicles that do not comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and any non-Canadian content in compliant vehicles, but they will not apply to vehicle content from Mexico.

Carney said Trump's tariffs on Canada are unjustified, unwarranted and misguided — and warned that Trump's overall campaign of trade hostility against countries around the world will "rupture" the global economy.

Carney spoke after meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss Trump's tariffs, and as Canadian automakers start to feel the effects of tariffs.

Unifor local 444 announced Wednesday night the Stellantis auto assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., will close down for at least two weeks and warned that the Trump tariffs are creating uncertainty across the entire auto industry.

Carney says he's working on producing a "framework" for auto producers in Canada to get relief from the countertariffs.